Official spokesman of Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Baitanayev has been appointed as new press secretary - official spokesperson of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev introduced him to the staff of the ministry on Thursday. Yermekbayev expressed confidence the newly appointed press secretary will work effectively in the future, raise public awareness on ministry's work and strengthen ties with civil society institutes.



Born in 1983, Mr. Baitanayev is a native of Taraz city in Zhambyl region.



Since September 2001 he worked for republican and regional mass media of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Mr. Baitanayev was the head of the press service and official spokesperson of the Customs Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan from April 2008 till December 2012.



He was the head of the press service of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its official spokesman from June 2013 till September 2014.