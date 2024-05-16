17:56, 16 May 2024 | GMT +6
Official welcome ceremony held for Malaysian PM in Akorda
Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, has been welcomed in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh President's press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim introduced members of official delegations to each other.
Chief of the Honor Guard made a report to the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two countries’ national anthems were performed.
Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim left for negotiations.
It should be reminded, that the sides will discuss the issues of comprehensive development of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia relations in politics, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.