Officials from overseas at Tokyo Games could be cut by another 27,000

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee said Friday it expects to further cut the number of overseas-based officials and staff permitted to attend to about 53,000, down from the previously reduced 80,000 and less than one-third of the initial figure, Kyodo reports.

The organizing committee had expected a total of around 180,000 officials and staffers, including media, to travel from overseas prior to last year's one-year coronavirus pandemic-necessitated postponement, but decided to slash the number in a move to make the games safer.