    17:41, 22 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Officials start investigation into Singapore Airlines' turbulence-hit flight

    Officials start investigation into Singapore Airlines' turbulence-hit flight
    Photo credit: bna.bh

    Officers from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau have arrived in Bangkok for the case of turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

    United States' National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to support the investigation as a Boeing 777-300ER jet is involved in the accident, Chee noted.

     As reported, the Boeing 777-300ER jet experienced severe turbulence en route and was forced to divert to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45 p.m. local time, Singapore Airlines said in a statement. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board the flight, according to the airline. The injured passengers, including seven in critical condition, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi airport general manager.

    The accident left one dead. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

     

