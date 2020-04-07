Officials warn of 'hardest' week ahead as New York sees over 4,000 deaths

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - New York, the COVID-19 epicenter in the United States, announced on Sunday that the novel coronavirus has caused 4,159 deaths and 122,031 infections in the state even as the country's surgeon general said that the coming week will be a «Pearl Harbor moment... our 9/11 moment» for the country.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who warned on Saturday that the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in the state would come in the next seven days, announced that the state's outbreak may have already reached its apex although he warned that instead of a reduction in deaths and cases, what could occur is a «plateau» with a high number of cases for a period of time.

Source: EFE