OIC ambassadors debated results of 1st Science and Technology Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The permanent delegation of Kazakhstan to UN held a meeting of the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states focused on the results of the First Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service said.

Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN Kairat Umarov said that the OIC member states supported the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold this summit demonstrating thus solidarity and readiness to work at achieving common goals. The summit coincided with hosting another international event - International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 to showcase the up-to-date energy achievements.







The First Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology at the level of Heads of State and Government took place at the Palace of Independence in Astana on September 10-11, 2017. Representatives of 56 OIC countries and other international and regional organizations took part in the Summit.







The Summit adopted the Astana Declaration affirming the commitment of the member states to alleviate poverty, increase the budget for education and join efforts to accomplish the goals envisioned in the OIC 2025 Plan of Action and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.







Umarov urged the countries to bring up a new generation of intellectual elite to take over responsibility for promulgating good Islamic values and innovations the worldwide.