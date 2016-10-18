OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 43rd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is being held in Tashkent under Uzbekistan's chairmanship in 2016. The OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani, foreign ministers of the OIC 26 member states, OIC's special envoys for the US, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, as well as representatives of the UN, OSCE, Arab League, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Economic Co-operation Organization, the Islamic Development Bank President Bandar Hajjar take part at the session.

As reported, priority of the Uzbek chairmanship in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers supports the slogan: "Education is the path to peace and creation."

The Acting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted the participants of the session.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was established in September of 1969 to ensure Islamic solidarity in social, economic and political spheres. The organization has 57 member states. Uzbekistan became an OIC member in 1996.

