OIC culture ministers highly appreciate outcomes of V Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM IX Conference of the Ministers of Culture of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Muscat, the capital city of the Sultanate of Oman, MFA press service informs.

Muscat Declaration and the Resolution of the IX OIC Ministers of Culture Conference were adopted following the event.

In their speeches and reports the participants thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his generous initiative to convene the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders and his efforts on achievement of the goals of the forum. The speakers highly appreciated also the Declaration of the V Congress held in Astana on June 10-11, 2015.

Kazakh side was represented at the event by Ambassador to Egypt and Maghreb Countries Berik Aryn, who also represents Kazakhstan in the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

The theme of the Conference was "Towards a Middle Stance Culture Favouring Muslim Societies' Development". Secretary General of the OIC Iyad bin Amin Madani, Director General of the ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, ministers of culture and delegations from 40 Islamic countries and a number of international organizations attended the event.

The Conference was dedicated to the celebration of the city of Nizwa as the capital of Islamic Culture for 2015 (Arabe region). Almaty was selected the capital of Islamic Culture from Asian region, and Cotonou (Benin) - from Africa.

"The goal of announcing the cities of ISESCO countries as cultural capitals of the Islamic world, is to revive their history and civilizations, their contribution to culture and science in favor of present and future," Chairman of the current Conference, Oman Minister of Heritage and Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al Said said taking the floor.

Iyad bin Amin Madani noted the importance of the efforts of international organizations closely cooperating with Islamic countries in preservation of Islamic heritage and monuments destroyed by the terrorist attacks.

Delivering a speech, Berik Aryn briefed the guests about the activities held in the framework of "Almaty - Capital of Islamic Culture for 2015" campaign and Kazakhstan's efforts on popularization of historical-cultural heritage of Islam and its contribution to the development of the dialogue between the religions and civilizations. In this context, the participants were informed of the outcomes of the V Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders.

The Ambassador told also about other jubilee events celebrated in Kazakhstan in 2015, such as the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the 20 th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the Conference, B. Aryn had a bilateral meeting with ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri. The parties focused on further expansion of Kazakhstan-ISESCO cooperation in promotion of inter-faith and inter-cultural dialogue.

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri expressed support to Kazakhstan's foreign policy initiatives having assured in further active interaction with Kazakhstan in all areas of the ISESCO'a activity and confirmed his organization's participation in EXPO-2017 in Astana.