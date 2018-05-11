OIC Culture Ministers to hold COMIAC Meeting in Dakar on May 15

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Republic of Senegal will host the Eleventh Session of the Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dakar, capital of the Republic of Senegal, on 14 and 15 May 2018, under the theme "Education and Culture as Drivers of Peace, Development and Rapprochement of Peoples".

The President of the Republic of Senegal and President of COMIAC, His Excellency Macky Sall, will deliver a welcoming address at the opening session of the Ministerial Meeting on May 15, 2018. The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, will also address the Ministerial Session. The Secretary General is expected to address cultural and information projects and activities undertaken by the General Secretariat in cooperation with the OIC organs, the OIC official website reads.

Based in the capital Dakar, COMIAC will begin with the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on 14 May 2018. The SOM will submit its report to the Eleventh Session of the Ministerial Meeting.

On the media side, ministers will discuss draft resolutions and reports on Islamic media, Al-Quds Al-Sharif and Palestine, supporting the media work of the COMIAC, and launching an international award for media institutions and media professionals.

On the cultural side, ministers will discuss various draft resolutions and reports on the issues of Dialogue among Civilizations, the Alliance of Civilizations, the Cultural Strategy and Action Plan, and the Unified Hijri Calendar. The ministers will also discuss measures to protect and preserve the historical Islamic and world cultural heritage, in addition to enhancing cooperation among the OIC Member States in the cultural field and supporting film production.

The ministers will also discuss issues on Palestine in the media and culture fields, on which several resolutions will be adopted.