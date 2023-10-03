OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security stresses building 'resilient' food fystems

The Ninth Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Food Security and Agricultural Development stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation within the framework of the OIC in the food and agricultural sector to build more resilient food systems and achieve sustainable development goals through the exchange of knowledge and best practices, to enhance food security and productivity, SPA reports.

Under the slogan "Towards Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in the OIC Member States,” the conference assessed in a final statement yesterday the need to establish the necessary financial infrastructure and legal frameworks to enhance the financial inclusion of farmers.

The conference also said supporting farmers will be through providing access to financial products and services, including Islamic finance models that enhance economic resilience and increase their production and income.

The statement highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination with relevant OIC institutions regarding conducting a study and developing a business model and cooperation framework in the field of contract farming and assessing the needs and capabilities of member states.

The study and the business model will be submitted in the next session of the conference for consideration and decision.

The conference participants praised Qatar for hosting the conference, valuing its role in supporting efforts to enhance food security in the OIC Member States.