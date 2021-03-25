EN
    18:07, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6

    OIC's Human Rights Commission to hold its 17th Session

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Independent Permanent Commission for Human Rights of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will virtually hold its 17th regular session at its headquarters in Jeddah, from 28th to 31st March, 2021.

    The session will be attended by the OIC’s Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, representatives of member states, and experts from various relevant international and regional organisations, WAM reports.

    The agenda of the session will include issues of concern to civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in the member states of the organisation.


