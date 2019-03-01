OIC Secretary General meets with foreign ministers on eve of CFM meeting, Abu Dhabi

ADU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, on 28 February 2019 in Abu Dhabi met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the occasion of the 46th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled for 1-2 March 2019 at the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.



The two parties discussed ways to bolster potential areas of bilateral cooperation, especially with the UAE playing host to the 46th Session of the CFM. They also discussed various issues of concern to the Muslim world, the OIC's official website reads.

During the audience, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nahyan stressed that the UAE has mobilized all efforts to ensure success of the CFM meeting, reaffirming his country's support to the OIC's efforts for joint action.

For his part, Dr Al-Othaimeen praised the UAE's support to the OIC to fulfill its mission to foster joint Islamic action.



The OIC Secretary General also met respectively with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov.



Discussions focused on issues on the agenda of the CFM meeting, in addition to regional and international developments.