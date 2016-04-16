OIC Summit ends by issuing statement

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The 13th Summit of Leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ended on Friday by issuing a statement.

IRNA reporter in Istanbul said that the Saudi-orchestrated scenario failed to reflect on the OIC statement about Saudi desperation over liberation of the Iraqi and Syrian territories from occupation of Daesh terrorist group equipped by the Saudi Army.

He said that in absence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the triangle scenario pre-meditated by the Saudi government, Egypt and Turkey lost the ground.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Summit in the closing ceremony that the Summit of Leaders held the meeting with slogan of solidarity and cooperation among the member states.

He said that the OIC is supporting Palestinians politically and economically.

Erdogan, without reading the final statement, said that decisions of the meeting gave hopes to Muslims about progress, prosperity, justice and peace.

President Rouhani and accompanying delegation will leave Istanbul for Ankara on Friday afternoon to go ahead with bilateral talks with Turkish senior officials.

Simultaneously with the Summit, Turkey undertook periodic presidency of the OIC from Egypt for the next 3-year term.

President Rouhani held bilateral meetings with heads of states on the sidelines of the 2-day OIC Summit meeting.