OIC summit in Astana to discuss situation with Muslims in Myanmar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The situation with Muslims in Myanmar will be discussed at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on science and technology in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov was informed about this by his Turkish Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"Of course, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey we paid attention to the issues with regard to the situation with Muslims in Myanmar. He just visited Muslim refugees who fled Myanmar and shared his impressions of this meeting. The Turkish side intends to participate in the upcoming OIC meeting in Astana to discuss the problem with Muslims in Myanmar," he told journalists in Akorda.

Earlier, Kazakhstan expressed concern about the situation around Muslim community in Myanmar.

Recall, in Akorda there is a meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As it was reported President of Turkey is in Kazakhstan on an official visit accompanied by the country's Deputy PM Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeibecchi, Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Özlü, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Minister for Family and Social Policy, Fatma Betül.