OIC Summit on Science and Technology: Astana Declaration adopted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Declaration was adopted at the first Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on science and technology, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the OIC Summit in Astana, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the adoption of the Astana Declaration aimed at developing science and technology in the Islamic world.

In addition as the result of the Heads of State and Government meeting within the framework of the Astana Summit, on Turkey's initiative, a final report of its Chairman on the Myanmar Rohingya-Muslims problem was adopted.

As it was reported, the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology was held in Kazakh capital. The Summit was aimed at determining priorities, goals, and objectives in the field of science, technology and innovation development in the OIC member states. The idea of convening the summit was announced by President Nazarbayev during the OIC Summit in Istanbul in 2016. The Astana Summit was themed "Science, Technology, Innovation and Modernization in the Islamic World".