OIE declares Kazakhstan free of bird flu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the official website of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has published information on declaring Kazakhstan as a country free of bird flu, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry's press service noted that this is a great merit of the entire Veterinary Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the poultry industry is one of the most important components of the agro-industrial complex.

It was stressed that the status will allow Kazakhstan to implement the export potential of the agricultural sector as well as positively affect the economic development and image of the country.

NOTE: The OIE is the intergovernmental organisation responsible for improving animal health worldwide. The need to fight animal diseases at global level led to the creation of the Office International des Epizooties through the international Agreement signed on January 25th 1924. In May 2003 the Office became the World Organisation for Animal Health but kept its historical acronym OIE.

It is recognised as a reference organisation by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and in 2018 has a total of 182 Member Countries. The OIE maintains permanent relations with nearly 75 other international and regional organisations and has Regional and sub-regional Offices on every continent.