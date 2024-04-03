Oil companies to be involved in battling floods in Atyrau region

Atyrau region governor Serik Shapkenov has held a meeting with representatives of the major oil companies on enhancing flood control efforts, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the region’s administration.

Attending the meeting were representatives of the Atyrau oil refinery, Tengizchevroil, NCOC, Embamunaygas, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kaztransoil and so on.

During the meeting, Shapkenov has tasked to mobilize the companies and contractors’ special vehicles as part of flood control works, to assign each company an area and work front and to form a stock of necessary materials, fuel and lubricants and inventory.

The operational headquarters of Atyrau region is set to coordinate the work.