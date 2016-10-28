Oil discharge caused mass death of fish in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil discharge in the Yembulatovka River in West Kazakhstan region caused mass death of fish. Experts of Orenburg-based laboratory "Social Technologies Center" confirmed this fact, Kazinform leant from uralskweek.kz.

According to experts, water sample analysis shows twofold and threefold excess in maximum permissible concentration of oil products and iron respectively.

“Mass death of fish became a result of oil discharge into the river. There is no other reason. As an expert, I can say that it was neither a bucket nor a canister, but several tonnes of oil refinery wastes. Toxic substances covered fish gills first and then got into intestines. The fish died and putrefied in the water, which deteriorated the situation,” expert of the laboratory Alexey Novozhenin said.

It should be noted that the results of water sample analysis conducted by the Orenburg laboratory and local Batys Su Arnasy refute a statement of the local Consumers Rights Protection Department, whose representatives said that the water in the Yembulatovka River had blackened due to natural causes but not due to oil refinery wastes.