Oil discovered at three blocks in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil was discovered as a result of exploration activities at the north-eastern flank of S. Nurzhanov field, Liman and Akkuduk blocks in Kazakhstan, KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) said.

While testing the productive Triassic reservoir of the directional well drilled in 2015 at the north-eastern flank of S. Nurzhanov field, the well flowed at a rate of 130 tons per day of light crude oil on a 7 mm choke.

Preliminarily prospective resources are estimated at 3.9 million tons of recoverable hydrocarbons.

The company plans to drill two appraisal wells in 2016-2017 and to start trial production in 2018.

Moreover, a natural oil flow rate of 3.3 cubic meters per day (20 barrels per day) was obtained at Liman block.

The company plans to drill four exploration wells there in 2016. Trial production is expected in 2017-2018 from the subsalt layers at Liman block.

While performing testing, the exploration well at the new area adjacent to the producing Akkuduk field flowed at a rate of up to 18 cubic meters per day (110 barrels per day), and, as a result, the new deposit in Middle Jurassic horizons was discovered.

The company plans to drill two appraisal wells in 2016-2017 and start commercial production of the new area of the field after completing the approval of the reserves estimates and field development plan.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az