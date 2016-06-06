Oil extraction projects not to be implemented without public approval

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil extraction projects will not be implemented without public approval, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told at the meeting people.

"People worry that development of sea oil deposits will be harmful for the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea region. We will have a complete control of this situation. Any decision taken in accordance with the legislation of the country will be made after people's approval. If people do not approve the projects we will spot developing them," the minister said at the meeting.

As earlier reported, the start of development of the Kashagan oil field is scheduled for the end of the year. The initial volume of oil extraction there is expected to be at the level of 35 thousand tons.