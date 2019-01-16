Oil extraction up 6.3% in Kazakhstan in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil output in 2018 in Kazakhstan made 77,491mn tonnes i.e. 6.3% higher against 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry informed, gas condensate volume in the reporting period made 12,863mn tonnes (-3.1%). The volume of the natural gas was 55,486bn cubic meters (+4.8%) and coal - 117,789mn tonnes (+4.9%).



Iron ore mining rose to 41,721mn tonnes (7.7%), copper ore volume made 103,173mn tonnes (+8.6%). Gold ore and chromium concentrate production reached 20,831mn tonnes (+2.9%) and 4,949mn tonnes (+7.6%), respectively.