Oil from abandoned wells in Atyrau region covered more than 30 hectares

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Kurmangazy district of Atyrau region a large amount of oil from abandoned wells polluted more than 30 hectares and got into the water-bearing statum. In Kumisbek settlement emergency situation of technogenic nature of local scale has been declared.

"Six abandoned wells belong to Kolzhan Oil LLP are located in 60 kilometers from the district center Ganyushkino. Oil is coming out from two wells. According to the assessment the damage caused exceeds KZT 800 million. We initiated a criminal case. The owners of Kolzhan oil LLP are now being searched", - nature protection prosecutor of Atyrau region Vladimir Malakhov said.

At the request of local authorities Ak Beren JSC started collection of the spilled oil and restoration of the polluted territory.