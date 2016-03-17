EN
    14:50, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Oil market balance may be achieved 9 months after output freeze decision is made

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An oil market balance may be achieved in nine months after the production freeze decision is made, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

    "If such [oil production freeze] arrangements are achieved, we estimate [market] rebalancing will be reduced to somewhat from six to nine months. The balance of supply and demand and oil market stabilization might be achieved late in 2016 - early in 2017," the minister said.

    At the same time, the minister predicts the average global shale oil production will drop 500-600 thousand barrels daily in 2016.

    "Shale oil production will decline by at least 500-600 thousand barrels daily this year," the minister said.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

