TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:20, 13 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Oil output surges by 7.3% in Jan in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced 6.923mn tonnes of oil in January 2019 that is 7.3% more against the same period in 2018, Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy says.

    The volume of gas condensate in this period made 1.081mn tonnes (-5.2%), natural gas - 5.094bn cubic meters (+6.3%) and coal - 10.104mn tonnes (+4%).

    In January, the country extracted 3.285mn tonnes of iron ore (+.3%), 8.211 mn tonnes of copper ore (+11.6%) and 381,000 tonnes of chrome concentrate (+10.8%).

