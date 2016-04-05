Oil output to be resumed in Kazakh Kashagan field in fall

BAKU. KAZINFORM Oil production in Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field is planned to resume in the autumn of 2016, said a message of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), via a pipeline system of which it is planned to transport oil from this field.

The information about the plans on resumption of oil output was received from leaders of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector.

Kashagan is a large oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the north of the Caspian Sea.

The geological reserves of Kashagan are estimated at 4.8 billion tons of oil. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels; some 10 billion out of them are recoverable reserves. There are large natural gas reserves at the Kashagan field - over one trillion cubic meters.

The production at the Kashagan field started in September 2013, but in October, it was ceased after a gas leak in one of the main pipelines. The production at Kashagan is expected to resume in late 2016.



Source: Trend.az