Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Oil preparation has been halted due to a gas leak at Bolashak complex in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

NCOC company, which runs the North Caspian project, confirmed that the Bolashak complex oil and gas preparation installment was shut down safely on August 3, 2022 due to evidence of a gas leak within the manufacturing site.

No person was harmed during the incident, the company assured. There is no excess of maximum allowable concentrations of pollutants, it added.

Works are ongoing to relaunch manufacturing operations.