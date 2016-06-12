Oil prices forecasts from major organizations and companies

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Oil prices on the world markets fell below $50 a barrel June 10 amid appreciation of the US dollar and negative sentiment across financial markets.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.3 percent to $51.28 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 1.4 percent at $49.83 a barrel.



The average price for Brent was $46.02 per barrel in May, that is, $4.44 per barrel more than the average price in April, but $18.05 less than the average price in May 2015. The average price for Brent oil was $37.45 per barrel in January-May 2016, that is, $19.42 per barrel less than in the same period of 2015.



According to the forecasts of different international organizations and companies, Brent price will average $44.27 a barrels this year and $55.6 a barrel - next year.



The WTI price will average $43.7 and $55.6 a barrel in 2016 and 2017 respectively.



The most pessimistic are the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund, which expects the average price for the main benchamarks at $36 a barrel this year and $42 a barrel the next year.



The major investment Goldman Sachs bank forecasts Brent average price at $50 a barrel in the second half of 2016.



Analysts of the British consulting company Capital Economics expect both WTI and Brent price at $60 a barrel in 2016, while this year Brent price is forecast to average $41.75 a barrel, trend.az reports.