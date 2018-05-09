EN
    12:32, 09 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Oil prices going down

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Tuesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the oil prices are falling down, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in July receded by $1.32 down to $74.85 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by $1.67 down to $69.06 a barrel.

     

