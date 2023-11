ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil prices reached five-months low on Friday after a near 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply, wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output.

Brent futures reached $48.41 per barrel up 3 cents from the last close.

WTI futures were trading at $45.53 per barrel, only 1 cent up after a more than 4 percent drop in the previous session.