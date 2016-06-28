EN
    15:10, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Oil prices increase amid fears of petroleum workers' strike in Norway

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid fears of a possible strike by petroleum workers in Norway.

    The price for a barrel of Brent oil increased by about 3 percent to reach $48.73. The price for WTI oil showed a similar rise - more than 1.5 percent - to $47.32 per barrel.

    The increase in oil prices comes amid uncertainty in Norway where more than 750 employees may go on strike on Saturday if a new wage deal is not agreed by Friday. The final round of negotiations is scheduled for June 30 and July 1, Spuniknews.com reports.

    If the sides fail to reach a compromise the strike may result in significant decreases in Norwegian oil and gas production.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

