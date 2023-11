ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose to $56.08 per barrel before easing to be up 1.6 percent at $55.75 per barrel at 0310 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also jumped by over 2 percent, to a high of $52.94 a barrel before receding to be up 1.8 percent at $52.61.

Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since early March.