TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:34, 22 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Oil prices jump on OPEC deal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil futures extended gains Friday, as major crude producers including Saudi Arabia agreed to a smaller-than-expected increase in output that calmed investor fears about crude flooding the market, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

    Brent crude, the global benchmark, was most recently up 2.9 percent at $75.20 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were up 2.5 percent at $67.25 a barrel.

    Oil & Gas
