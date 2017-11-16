10:36, 16 November 2017 | GMT +6
Oil prices keep going down
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have receded during Wednesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in January has declined by $0.34 down to $61.87 a barrel. The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has fallen by $0.37 down to $55.33 a barrel.