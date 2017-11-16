EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 16 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Oil prices keep going down

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have receded during Wednesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in January has declined by $0.34 down to $61.87 a barrel. The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has fallen by $0.37 down to $55.33 a barrel.

    Tags:
    Energy Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!