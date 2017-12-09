EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 09 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Oil prices rise sharply

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices significantly went up on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a result of the trading sessions, the price of Brent crude for February delivery on the London-based ICE Futures has increased by $1.2, up to $63.4 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil to be delivered in January has grown by $0.67, up to $57.36 a barrel.

    Tags:
    Economy Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!