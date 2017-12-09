Oil prices rise sharply

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices significantly went up on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a result of the trading sessions, the price of Brent crude for February delivery on the London-based ICE Futures has increased by $1.2, up to $63.4 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil to be delivered in January has grown by $0.67, up to $57.36 a barrel.