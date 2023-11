ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trading info shows that oil prices are rising on ICE and NYSE.

WTI crude oil futures contracts for April 2017 on NYMEX rose by 0.69 percent reaching $49.62 a barrel, according to "Rossiyskaya gazeta".

Brent crude oil futures contract for May 2017 on ICE rose 0.63 percent and reached $52.52 a barrel.