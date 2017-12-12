EN
    12:00, 12 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Oil production at Kashagan exceeds expected levels

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil production at Kashagan has exceeded the annual plan by 46%. This was reported by the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov at the Government Session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    "In terms of industry, the biggest growth was recorded in Atyrau region at 21.4%. This was achieved due to the stable oil production at Kashagan. So, in 11 months of this year, 7.3 million tons were produced, which exceeds the initial annual plan by 5 million tons, or 46.0%," said the Minister.

    According to him, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions continue to show negative dynamics with -3.9% and -0.4% due to the reduced oil production as a result of depletion of reserves.

    The geological reserves of Kashagan are officially estimated at 4.8 million tons. Total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels, of which about 10 billion barrels are recoverable, natural gas reserves are more than 1 trillion cubic meters.

     

