    22:54, 13 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Oil production at Kashagan reached 400,000bpd

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Oil production at Kashagan deposit has reached 400,000bpd, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Managing Director of the North Caspian Operating Company Richard Howe, such a record volume of oil was extracted due to installment of a new equipment at the onshore and offshore facilities of the project. Two producing wells were shifted into injection mode.

    In early June, oil production at Kashagan was 370,000bpd

