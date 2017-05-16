EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 16 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Oil production at Tengiz to reach 850 thousand barrels a day

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM With the implementation of the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project total daily production from the Tengiz reservoir will reach 850 thousand barrels a day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "TCO partners announced the final decision to finance the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP), which is the next stage in the expansion of the Tengiz field's production facilities. In order to maximize the ultimate recovery of resources, the construction of FGP-WPMP facilities is carried out simultaneously. The goal is to increase oil production by about 260,000 barrels a day, which is about 39 million tons a year, or 850,000 barrels a day," Tengizchevroil LLP press service reports.

    Tags:
    Economy Energy Oil & Gas Atyrau region Oil and Gas Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!