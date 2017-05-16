Oil production at Tengiz to reach 850 thousand barrels a day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM With the implementation of the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project total daily production from the Tengiz reservoir will reach 850 thousand barrels a day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"TCO partners announced the final decision to finance the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP), which is the next stage in the expansion of the Tengiz field's production facilities. In order to maximize the ultimate recovery of resources, the construction of FGP-WPMP facilities is carried out simultaneously. The goal is to increase oil production by about 260,000 barrels a day, which is about 39 million tons a year, or 850,000 barrels a day," Tengizchevroil LLP press service reports.