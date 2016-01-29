Oil production to reach 92 mln tons a year by 2021 - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the issues of development of the oil and gas market at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party today, the Akorda informs via its twitter account.

"I order to fully meet all the demands of the domestic market for petroleum products by 2018. It is important to liberate the oil and gas market and return commercial functions to oil refineries. The oil production in Kazakhstan has to reach 92 million tons a year by 2021," the Head of State added.