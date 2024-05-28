Oil products output decreases in Kazakhstan Jan-Apr 2024

The oil products output decreased in Kazakhstan in January-April 2024 by 6% to 4.28 million tons compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The decrease in residual fuel oil output is driven by priority bitumen production. At the same time, refining output grew by 5.4% to 5.9 million tons for the first time in the first four months of 2024.

He stressed capital repairs at the Shymkent oil refinery concluded on May 5. It operates in a normal mode.

As stated there the Ministry plans to expand capacities of the country’s oil refineries to boost oil products output.