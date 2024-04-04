Oil reserves could reach 1 trillion tons in Kazakhstan

Currently, Kazakhstan’s oil reserves are estimated at 4 billion 400 million tons, said Yerlan Akbarov, chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan has oil reserves estimated at 4 billion 400 million tons as of today. Of these, 2 billion 900 million tons are C1 category oil which is subject to processing… The estimated reserves of oil in Kazakhstan are 78 billion tons, said Akbarov.

According to him, the ministry of industry launched the 'Eurasia' project in the field of oil production in the country.