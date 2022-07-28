Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Adverse weather conditions in Atyrau Region of Kazakhstan – rain, thunderstorm, hurricane wind – as well as collapse of several 220KV overhead power transmission line poles caused power supply shutdown at Kazakh-based Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K facilities, namely Kurmangazy PS and Isatai PS, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.

«As of July 27, 2022, the incident did not affect the current month shipment schedule. Currently, oil lifting at the CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally. The PS main equipment gets power supply from the backup sources; there is no threat of emergency at the facilities. However the startup of the pumps in the current conditions is impossible technologically,» a press release reads.

The CPC-K repair teams and relevant RK services are now working on remediation of the process disruption. Information on resumption of normal operation at the above PSs will be communicated in due course, the company says.

According to Director General of the Atyrau Oil Refinery Murat Dosmuratov, the disruptions on the electrical grid of Atyrau region are being liquidated now. Atyrau Oil Refinery fully halted its operation. Presently, there are 26,000 tonnes of petrol, 22,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 4,000 tonnes of kerosene at the Atyrau Oil Refinery.