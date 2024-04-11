Oil shipment resumed at CPC marine terminal

Oil shipment has been resumed at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium marine terminal, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the company’s press service.

As previously reported, from April 9, 2024, during the scheduled shutdown, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium began maintenance activities and connection of new equipment at the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline facilities. Main works have been completed.

In 2023, the CPC transported more than 63 million tons of oil. This year, the company plans to pump over 70 million tons of oil.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from the Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region.