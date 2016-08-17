EN
    11:29, 17 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Oil tanker 'hijacked off Malaysia'

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A Malaysian oil tanker carrying 900,000 litres of diesel has been hijacked and taken to Indonesian waters, Malaysian maritime officials say.

    The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the Vier Harmoni was believed to have been taken in waters off Kuantan port.

    The MMEA's director tweeted that the ship was now believed to be off the Indonesian island of Batam.

    Its cargo is reportedly worth about 1.57m ringgit ($392,795; £300,000).

    Source:  BBC

     

