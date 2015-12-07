Oil workers missing after Azerbaijani offshore field accident not found so far

BAKU. KAZINFORM Searches are continuing for the missing oil workers both at the offshore field Gunashli and at the Oil Rocks as of 23:00 (GMT +4) Dec. 6, but the bodies of those missing haven't been found so far, said Balamirza Alirahimov, head engineer at the Azerbaijani production union Azneft.

He said the searches are continuing at night with help of vessels, adding that the next morning the searches will be rejoined by helicopters.

Alirahimov also said that the special headquarters, headed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, is working on the accident scene, adding that the headquarters was transferred from platform #5 to the “Neftgaz-62” vessel, making it possible to approach the faulty platform #10.

Earlier on Dec. 4, fire broke out on the offshore platform #10 of SOCAR’s Gunashli field, after an underwater high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in strong storm. As many as 33 people have been rescued in a large-scale operation.

One person was found dead and his body was handed over to his relatives. Some 29 people are considered missing.

Source: Trend.az