EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 25 December 2016 | GMT +6

    OKAN Holding keen on cooperation with S Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev met on Saturday with President of OKAN Holding Bekir Okan.

    Tuimebayev briefed the guests about the region’s potential, the press service of the regional administration.

    OKAN Holding is one of the best foreign companies specializing in various spheres. The Holding successfully works in research activity, construction, investments, education, sport and culture. OKAN Holding conducts also construction works in the largest cities of our country.  

    The Holding builds also factories, residential houses and entertainment centers too. 

    The Holding and the region’s administration entered also into a memorandum of partnership in construction and education.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!