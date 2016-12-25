OKAN Holding keen on cooperation with S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev met on Saturday with President of OKAN Holding Bekir Okan.

Tuimebayev briefed the guests about the region’s potential, the press service of the regional administration.

OKAN Holding is one of the best foreign companies specializing in various spheres. The Holding successfully works in research activity, construction, investments, education, sport and culture. OKAN Holding conducts also construction works in the largest cities of our country.



The Holding builds also factories, residential houses and entertainment centers too.

The Holding and the region’s administration entered also into a memorandum of partnership in construction and education.