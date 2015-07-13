Oklahoma woman named Miss USA

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Oklahoma's Olivia Jordan was crowned Miss USA on Sunday, capping weeks of controversy inthe run-up to the annual beauty pageant after its co-owner Donald Trump made incendiaryremarks about Mexican immigrants while announcing his run for president.

Several judges, guests and the event's hosts all backed out after the real estate mogul describedsome migrants from Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and rapists while announcing inJune he was seeking the Republican nomination, according to Chinadaily. Despite the controversy, no incidents or disruptions were apparent either in the audience or onstage during the live broadcast from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, carried on cable channel Reelzafter NBC dropped the show over Trump's remarks. Trump, who traditionally attends, said on Saturday he would be campaigning and would not be onhand. Jordan, 26, an actress and graduate of Boston University, won the 64th pageant after deftlyanswering a question about the nation's next hot-button issue. Other finalists stumbled whileanswering similarly topical questions from the judges, who were all past pageant winners such asMiss Universe and Miss USA. "We still need to talk about race relations in the country, we have not solved this issue," Jordansaid. "We really need to work on being an accepting society."