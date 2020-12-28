EN
    09:50, 28 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Older people and health staff first in line as EU rolls out Covid-19 vaccine

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The European Union on Sunday began its coordinated rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 with nations giving priority to older people and healthcare staff.

    Araceli Hidalgo, a 96-year-old resident of Los Olmos care home in Guadalajara, became the first person in Spain to receive the jab at 9 am, followed by Mónica Tapias, a member of the nursing staff at the center, EFE reports.


    EU World News Coronavirus
