Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicts uneasy game vs. Astana

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commented on the upcoming match vs Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press conference held ahead of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ‘it will be an uneasy game.’

«Of course, we will give a chance to young players and they will gain experience in such tough matches,» he said.

He also shared his impressions of the visit to the Kazakh capital. «We were impressed by the buildings in the city,» the coach noted.

It should be reminded that the match will be held November 28 within the 5th round of the Europa League group stage.

The first match between the teams was held in Manchester September 19 and ended with the victory of the host team 1:0.