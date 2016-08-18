Olga Rypakova prepares for participating in Diamond League

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner of the Olympic Games in Rio in women's triple jump Olga Rypakova prepares for participating in the Diamond League, she told in a telephone conversation from Rio.

She thanked all the people for supporting her and congratulations. She also thanked Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov for the help in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Olga Rypakova, who won a bronze medal in the women's triple jump at the Olympic Games in Brazil, will take part in the Diamond League tournament from August 24 through August 27. The tournament is taking place in Swiss Lausanne.